Rhode Island’s sports betting market grew sequentially in March as total wagers reached $38.9m during the month.

Total wagers were up 13 per cent month-on-month and 331 per cent higher than a year ago, when the state’s two licensed casinos closed on 14 March 2020 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rhode Island Sports Betting: FY 2021 (US$)

Twin River generated $12.8m in wagers from retail sports betting during the month, compared to $4.5m a year [...]