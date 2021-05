William Hill’s new parent company Caesars Entertainment has reported a 16 per cent drop in same-store net revenue to $1.9bn in the first quarter of 2021.

After combining results of continuing operations with results of casino properties that were classified as discontinued but were not divested at the end of the period, same store revenue from the Las Vegas segment declined by 39.5 per cent to $497m.

Regional same store revenue was flat compared to the same [...]