New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has reported a 253 per cent increase in revenue to $312m for the first quarter of 2021.

Revenue from the company’s B2C business rose 217 per cent year-on-year to $280.8m, while revenue from its SBTech gaming software division amounted to $31.4m during the period.

After giving pro forma effect to the business combination with SBTech and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp, as if it had occurred on 1 January [...]