Colorado’s regulated sports betting market generated over $2.3bn in wagers in its first year of operation.

Unaudited figures for the first year of the new legalized sports betting industry show that total wagers between 1 May 2020 and 30 April 2021 reached $2.3bn, including wagers of $245.3m in April.

Gross gaming revenue for the year totalled $148.1m, with licensed operators collecting net sports betting proceeds of $66.0m.

“Launching the program in the midst of uncertainty, the Division of [...]