New York-listed casino operator Wynn Resorts has reported a 24 per cent drop in operating revenue to $725.8m in the first quarter of 2021.

The year-on-year revenue decline improved compared to the company’s previous Covid-impacted quarters, with revenue from Wynn Palace in Macau down by 8.5 per cent at $237.3m and Wynn Macau revenue declining 22 per cent to $179.7m.

The company’s Las Vegas Operations saw the biggest decline in Q1 as revenue fell by 45 per [...]