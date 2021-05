New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) enjoyed a strong first quarter performance as revenue increased by 25 per cent to $1,015m, buoyed by growth in its lottery and digital betting and gaming businesses.

The year-on-year growth was driven by an “outstanding” performance from the company’s Global Lottery business, and a continued recovery in Global Gaming, including strong growth from its Digital & Betting activities.

Global Lottery revenue increased by 48 per cent year-on-year to $749m in Q1, [...]