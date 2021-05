West Virginia’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market reached another high in April as total wagers increased to $182.0m.

Sports betting and iGaming wagers at the state’s five casinos for the five-week period ending May 1st rose by 10 per cent compared to the previous month’s record $166.2m total.

West Virginia Sports Betting and iGaming Wagers: April 2021 (US$)

Justice Family Group-owned The Greenbrier took over as the new market leader for sports betting in April with wagers [...]