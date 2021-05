Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Raketech has posted a 27 per cent increase in revenue to €8.3m for the first quarter of 2021, benefiting from growth in the United States and Japan.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by the recently acquired AmericanGambler and Lead Republik businesses, which was partially offset by a reduction in revenue following the disposal of Raketech’s consumer finance assets during Q4 2020.

Online casino generated 82.5 per cent of Q1 revenue, up from a [...]