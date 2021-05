New York-listed online casino and sports betting operator Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has seen revenue more than triple to $111.8m in the first quarter of 2021.

With the operator now operational in eleven jurisdictions, revenue growth was driven by a 166 per cent year-on-year increase in monthly active users (MAUs) in the US to 115,000, with average revenue per MAU climbing 21 per cent to $302.

“We are excited about our strong first quarter results, during which [...]