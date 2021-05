Toronto-listed lottery provider Pollard Banknote has reported a 10 per cent increase in revenue to a record CAD$112.2m for the first quarter of 2021, including revenue of $18.3m from its growing iLottery operations.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by higher instant ticket volumes, increased revenue from Michigan’s iLottery, and the addition of newly acquired Next Generation Lotteries, with revenue from the company’s charitable gaming products and Diamond Game machines negatively impacted by Covid-19 related retail [...]