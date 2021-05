New Jersey’s regulated sports betting and gaming revenue soared by 326 per cent to $352.2m in April, reflecting the impact of last year’s Atlantic City casino closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With land-based casinos now reopened, casino win amounted to $189.6m in April, comprising $138.0m from slot machines and $51.6m from table game. This compares to zero revenue in the same month last year.

Revenue from iGaming continued to grow, up 35 per cent year-on-year to [...]