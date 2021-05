Stockholm-listed fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming has reported a 54 per cent increase in revenue to SEK13.4m in the first quarter of 2021, marking the company’s seventh consecutive quarter of sequential growth.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by additional launches and higher activity within its current client base compared to same period last year.

“We continue to build the European fantasy sports market at a rapid pace,” said Scout Gaming CEO Andreas Ternstrom. “In line with [...]