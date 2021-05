Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market topped $400m in revenue for the second consecutive month in April 2021.

April’s revenue of $404.1m eclipsed the market’s record revenue achieved in the previous month, marking a significant increase compared to the same period last year, which was negatively impacted by the closure of all casinos as a result of Covid-19.

With these venues reopening earlier this year, revenue from retail slot machines amounted to $201.4m in April, while table [...]