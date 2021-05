Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Catena Media has reported strong growth for the first quarter of 2021 as revenue increased by 53 per cent to a record €40.7m.

The year-on-year growth was boosted by its expanded presence in the United States, where revenue soared by more than 200 per cent to €22.4m following successful launches in Michigan and Virginia.

Revenue from casino rose by 54 per cent year-on-year to €25.2m in Q1, buoyed by growth in the US, Italy [...]