Tennessee’s regulated online sports betting market has generated total wagers of $1.08bn in the first six months since launch.

Total wagers received by the seven licensed online sportsbook operators amounted to $172.4m in April, a decline of 16 per cent compared to the previous month’s $205.9m.

Payouts to players amounted to $156.9 during the month, generating adjusted gross income of $14.4m for operators and $2.8m in privilege taxes to the state, down 12.5 per cent month-on-month.

Tennessee Sports [...]