Rhode Island’s sports betting market fell to its lowest monthly level since December as total wagers declined to $29.0m in April 2021.

Wagers fell by 25 per cent compared to the previous month but were up considerably versus last year’s $591,377 total, with April 2020 negatively impacted by closures relating to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Rhode Island Sports Betting: FY 2021 (US$)

Twin River generated $8.8m in wagers from retail sports betting in April, a decline of 31 per [...]