Oregon’s regulated sports betting market saw total handle grow by 10 per cent compared to the previous month to $27.8m in May.

Basketball again dominated the Oregon Lottery’s DraftKings-powered Scoreboard online sports betting operation with wagers of $16.2m during the month, ahead of baseball’s $4.6m, soccer’s $2.4m and ice hockey’s $1.5m.

Oregon Sports Betting: Year-to-Date 2021 (US$)

A total of 791,177 bets were placed via Scoreboard during the month, of which 416,600 were placed on basketball and 136,629 [...]