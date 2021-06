Athens-listed lottery supplier Intralot has reported a 9 per cent increase in group revenue to €102.0m for the first quarter of 2021, buoyed by strong growth from its North American operations.

Revenue from the Americas rose 11 per cent year-on-year to €55.0m, representing more than half of Intralot’s Q1 revenue. This partially offset a 12 per cent drop in revenue from Europe to €34.4m, while revenue from other regions increased by 20 per cent to €16.8m.

Lottery [...]