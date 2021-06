Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit generated aggregate revenue of $109.7m in May while continuing to operate at limited capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Revenue from the state’s three Detroit commercial casinos rose marginally compared to the previous month, but fell by 13 per cent compared to May 2019, with zero revenue generated in the comparable month in 2020 as venues were closed due to the pandemic.

Table games and slots generated revenue of $107.9m during the [...]