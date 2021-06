Iowa’s regulated sports betting market generated total wagers of $114.9m in May, with Diamond Jo Dubuque maintaining its market leadership position for the third consecutive month.

Total wagers were up significantly compared to the previous year’s Covid-impacted handle of $7.0m, but fell 3 per cent compared to the previous month’s total.

Online wagers from the state’s 18 operational sportsbooks amounted to $99.9m during the month, with retail accounting for $15.0m. Total payouts amounted to $108.7m in May, [...]