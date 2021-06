European lottery and gaming operator SAZKA Group has reported a 30 per cent increase in consolidated gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €526.3m for the first quarter of 2021, buoyed by continued strong growth online and its investments in Casinos Austria and Stoiximan.

Excluding results from Casinos Austria and Stoiximan, GGR fell by 59 per cent compared to the previous year due to the impact of Covid-19 in Greece and Austria.

Consolidated operating EBITDA for the quarter rose [...]