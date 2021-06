Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market reached a record $413.2m in May, as monthly revenue from iGaming surpassed $100m for the first time.

Total gaming revenue topped $400m for the third consecutive month in May and climbed by 2 per cent compared to the previous month.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions in the prior year period, all casinos were closed during the entirety of May 2020, so no revenue was generated by slot machines, table games and retail [...]