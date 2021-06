Colorado’s licensed sportsbook operators booked total online and retail sports wagers of $249.0m in May.

The first month of Colorado’s new financial year saw total wagers climb by 2 per cent versus the previous month, with online betting accounting for nearly all of the total handle.

According to the latest figures released by the Colorado Division of Gaming, basketball was once again the most popular sport in May with wagers of $86.9m, followed by baseball at $49.1m [...]