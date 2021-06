New Hampshire’s regulated sports betting market contracted for the third consecutive month as total handle declined to $42.4m in May.

The New Hampshire Lottery and its exclusive sports betting partner DraftKings saw wagers fall by 9 per cent compared to the previous month, slumping to its lowest monthly total since September 2020.

New Hampshire Sports Betting Wagers: FY 2021 (US$)

Online sports wagers fell by 11 per cent month-on-month to $33.3m in May, while retail wagers declined by [...]