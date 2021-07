London-listed gaming operator Rank Group has reported trading in line with management expectations in the first six weeks since the reopening of its venues in the UK.

The operator’s venues have been trading above cash breakeven and are expected to continue to improve as social distancing and international travel restrictions are eased, including the lifting of the current 10.30pm curfew in Scotland.

Across its venues, average weekly like-for-like (LFL) net gaming revenue (NGR) amounted to £8.6m, a [...]