Virginia’s licensed sports betting operators have collected more than $1bn in handle since the opening of the market in January 2021.

In the fourth full month since legal sports betting launched on 21 January, Virginia's total sports betting handle fell by 4 per cent month-on-month to $227.0m in May, according to latest data released by the Virginia Lottery.

The state’s seven licensed operators paid out $203.8m in winnings during the month, with bonuses and promotions amounting to [...]