London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has reported a 20 per cent increase in total revenue to US$257m for the second quarter of 2021.

The Q2 results were slightly ahead of the company’s expectations, reflecting continued momentum in the business and favourable exchange rate movements.

On a constant currency basis, revenue was up by 10 per cent compared to the same period last year, with B2C revenue climbing 11 per cent to $247m, offsetting a 13 [...]