Stockholm-listed gaming operator Betsson expects to report record operating profit for the second quarter of the year, driven by a resurgence in sports betting following last year’s covid-related cancellations.

The company benefited from major sporting events such as the Copa América and the UEFA Euro 2020 championship, which contributed to a 25 per cent increase in active customer numbers versus the same period a year ago, with sportsbook revenue climbing by 73 per cent year-on-year.

Favourable sporting [...]