West Virginia’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market generated total wagers of $1.7bn during the financial year ended 30 June 2021.

Sports betting handle more than doubled to $518.1m versus the prior Covid-impacted financial year, with more than two-thirds of the total derived online, while the newly regulated iGaming market generated wagers of $1.18bn in its first year of operation.

West Virginia Sports Betting and iGaming wagers: FY 2020/21 (US$)

Within sports betting, Penn National Gaming’s Hollywood Casino [...]