Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming Group expects to achieve its full year revenue target of €47m following a strong performance during the first half of the year.

The company said Wednesday that its expects to report revenue of €29.2m for the first six months of 2021 following a 23.5 per cent increase in second quarter revenue to €15.0m.

“Our financial growth as well as the operational and strategic development momentum we demonstrated in 2020, and in the [...]