Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson has reported record profit of SEK337.9m for the second quarter of 2021 as total revenue increased by 14 per cent to SEK1.75bn.

The revenue growth came despite a 5 per cent drop in revenue from Betsson’s core casino offering to SEK1.22bn in Q2, impacted by lower activity in Germany and the UK, while the comparable period last year was boosted by higher casino activity as a result of cancelled sports [...]