Sports betting technology supplier Kambi more than doubled revenue in the first six months of this year to €86.0m, with profit climbing to €28.4m from €1.7m in the first half of 2020.

With the comparable period last year significantly impacted by the outbreak of Covid-19, revenue in the first half of 2021 grew by 102 per cent year-on-year to €86.0m, aided by second quarter revenue growth of 189 per cent to €42.8m.

Operating result (EBIT) for the [...]