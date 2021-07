Colorado’s regulated sports betting market generated total online and retail sports wagers of $229.8m in June.

Total wagers declined by 8 per cent compared to the previous month’s $249.0m, with online sports betting contributing $227.1m in June and retail sports betting the remaining $2.7m.

According to the latest figures released by the Colorado Division of Gaming, basketball continued to be the most popular sport with wagers of $74.9m during the month, followed by baseball at $54.6m, other [...]