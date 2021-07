Rhode Island’s regulated sports betting market recorded bets of $353.0m during the 2021 fiscal year ended June 30, buoyed by a return to growth in the final month of the year.

After three consecutive months of decline, June wagers rose 4 per cent sequentially to $29.4m, with the comparable month a year ago significantly impacted by Covid-19.

Rhode Island Sports Betting Wagers: June 2021 (US$)

Twin River generated $10.7 in wagers from retail sports betting in June, an [...]