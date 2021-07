Paris-listed gaming and lottery operator La Française des Jeux (FDJ) has posted a 33 per cent increase in turnover to €9.16bn for the first half of 2021, of which more than €1.1bn was generated online.

With the comparable period last year impacted by Covid-19 restrictions and disruptions to the sporting calendar, FDJ saw H1 turnover climb by 8 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

Lottery turnover rose 4 per cent year-on-year to €6.9bn, driven [...]