Nevada casinos generated total gaming win of $1.19bn during the month of June.

Marking the fourth consecutive month that the state’s regulated gambling market generated more than $1bn, gaming win soared by 110.5 per cent compared to the same month last year, which was negatively impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

Gaming win fell by 3 per cent compared to the previous month, with revenue from land-based slot machines climbing 120 per cent to $868.1m in June, with multi-denomination [...]