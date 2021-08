Frankfurt-listed bet-at-home.com has reported a 9 per cent drop in gross betting and gaming revenue to €56.8m in the first half of 2021.

The company attributed the year-on-year decline to regulatory developments in its core market of Germany, which had a negative impact on customer activity during the period, including results from the recent Euro 2020 football championship.

“Although long-term legal certainty was gained in the core market of Germany as a result of the licensing, the [...]