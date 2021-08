Texas-based online lottery provider Lottery.com expects to report strong results for the first half of 2021 with revenue expected to climb to between $14.6m and $15.1m.

In its preliminary results, the company said it enjoyed a strong performance during the second quarter with revenue expected to soar to between $9.1m and $9.6m, compared to revenue of just $0.9m a year ago.

Including the newly acquired Mexican lottery providers Juega Lotto and Aganar, pro forma revenue for the [...]