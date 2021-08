New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has reported a 74 per cent increase in revenue to $1.04bn in the second quarter of 2021, driven by a record performance from its Global Lottery business.

Global Lottery revenue increased by 58 per cent versus a year ago to $725m, with same-store sales climbing 35 per cent. This comprised a 115 per cent increase in same-store sales from Italian instant ticket and draw games, while same-store sales from North [...]