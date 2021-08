New York-listed Caesars Entertainment has posted net revenue of $2.5bn for the second quarter of 2021, including $86m from its growing sports betting and iGaming division.

With casino operations returning to normal following state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions last year and for parts of this year, the Las Vegas segment generated net revenue of $855m during Q2, with the Regional segment contributing $1.49bn.

Caesars Digital, the company’s sports betting and iGaming division, generated a further $86m in net revenue, [...]