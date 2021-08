New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator MGM Resorts International has reported net revenue of $2.3bn for the second quarter of 2021, benefiting from the easing of operational restrictions and an increase in travel.

Net revenue soared by 683 per cent compared to the prior year period, which was negatively affected by temporary closures at its casino properties due to Covid-19.

Compared to pre-Covid levels in Q2 2019, net revenue fell by 30 per cent.

Las Vegas Strip [...]