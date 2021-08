New York-listed casino operator Wynn Resorts has reported improved results for the second quarter of 2021, as total operating revenue increased to $990.1m.

Second quarter revenue soared compared to the Covid-impacted $85.7m in revenue in Q2 2020, with Wynn Palace in Macau contributing $270.4m and Wynn Macau a further $184.0m.

The company’s Las Vegas Operations generated revenue of $355.1m during the period, while revenue from Encore Boston Harbour in Massachusetts amounted to $165.2m.

“We were pleased to see [...]