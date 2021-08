West Virginia’s licensed sports betting and iGaming operators collected total wagers of $172.2m in July.

In a strong start to the state’s new financial year, iGaming represented the bulk of the total, with sports betting contributing $21.2m in wagers, of which $15.6m was derived online.

West Virginia Sports Betting and iGaming Wagers: July 2021 (US$)

The state’s three operational iGaming operators generated total wagers of $150.9m during the month, with Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races again leading [...]