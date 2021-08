Iowa’s regulated sports betting market declined for the fourth consecutive month as total wagers fell by 20 per cent sequentially to $88.94m in July 2021.

The state’s 18 operational sportsbooks generated online wagers of $77.92m during the month, with retail sports wagers amounting to $11.01m.

Iowa Sports Betting: July 2021 (US$)

Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino continued as Iowa market leader in July with handle of $12.69m, just ahead of Diamond Jo Dubuque’s $12.68m, Wild Rose Jefferson’s $11.38m [...]