New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Bally’s Corporation has seen revenue soar by 826 per cent to a record $267.7m in the second quarter of 2021.

The strong revenue growth was primarily due to a reduction in Covid-19 restrictions, with all casino properties operating at full capacity by the end of Q2, compared to 2020 when properties were closed from mid-March to June.

Bally’s also benefited from incremental revenue from acquisitions completed in the second half of [...]