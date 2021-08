Oregon’s regulated sports betting market declined for the second consecutive month as total handle fell to $18.2m in July.

The Oregon Lottery’s DraftKings-powered Scoreboard online sports betting operation saw July handle decline by 27 per cent compared to the previous month.

The most popular sport in July was baseball with $6.3m in wagers, followed by basketball at $4.7m, soccer at $2.6m and MMA at $1.2m.

A total of 503,653 bets were placed via Scoreboard during the month, a [...]