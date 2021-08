New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has reported a 166 per cent increase in second quarter revenue to $41.5m, benefiting from improved results from its retail gaming businesses.

Inspired's key retail gaming markets in the UK, Italy and Greece reopened at different stages during Q2 following Covid-19-related restrictions.

This helped Gaming revenue soar to $16.2m during the quarter, up from $4.2m a year ago, while Virtual Sports contributed revenue of $8.2m following an increase in contribution from [...]