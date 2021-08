New York-listed sports betting and iGaming operator Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has raised its full year guidance after seeing second quarter revenue soar by 89 per cent to $122.8m.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by a 128 per cent rise in monthly active users (MAUs) and average revenue per MAU of $377 during the quarter.

“We are very pleased with the continued execution of our business strategy and remain focused on providing a premiere user experience [...]