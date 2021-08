Michigan’s regulated online sports betting and gaming market generated total gross receipts of $111.9m in July, with MGM Grand Detroit and MotorCity Casino accounting for more than half of the monthly total.

Total gross receipts were down 2 per cent compared to the previous month, with iGaming receipts climbing 3 per cent to $92.3m, offset by a 21 per cent month-on-month decline in online sports betting receipts to $19.6m.

Michigan Online Betting and iGaming Gross Receipts: July [...]