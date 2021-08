Delaware’s three licensed online gaming operators collected total wagers of $25.0m in July.

This marks a 20 per cent increase compared to the same month last year, with Dover Downs’ $7.6m in wagers putting it ahead of Delaware Park at $7.3m and Harrington Raceway at $5.8m.

Despite lower turnover than the market leader, Delaware Park generated the highest net revenue during the month at $283,838, down 5 per cent year-on-year, comprised of video lottery net revenue of [...]